Marketplaces and platforms use Stripe Connect to accept money and pay out to third parties. Connect provides a complete set of building blocks to support virtually any business model, including on-demand businesses, e‑commerce, crowdfunding, and travel and events.

Integrate quickly

Building the payments infrastructure for your platform used to be a big undertaking—no longer. Take advantage of pre-made UI components to launch faster and simplify operations. Sign up new users on your platform and get them paid—quickly.

Customize

Connect is API-first and lets you design the best experience for your platform. You can customize onboarding, set payout timing, allow complex money movement, and get integrated financial reporting. You own the experience from end to end.

Go global

Pay out sellers in 25+ countries around the world. You don’t need separate local subsidiaries and banking relationships in each market—Connect takes care of the complexity. Connect’s functionality is standardized, regardless of the country.