Onboarding & verification
Paying out money is complicated by stringent laws and regulation including KYC, sanctions screening and money transmission restrictions (and it only gets more complex internationally). We have spent years designing the simplest, highest-converting ways to onboard marketplace recipients.
You can stagger data collection to keep your signup process lightweight. We’ll notify you when more data is needed (after a recipient passes an IRS reporting threshold, for example).
Connect even provides several recipient onboarding UIs to let you get up and running quickly (though you can always own the UI yourself with Custom accounts).