Documentation

Start integrating Stripe’s products and tools.

From the blog

The payments platform for platforms

Marketplaces and platforms use Stripe Connect to accept money and pay out to third parties. Connect provides a complete set of building blocks to support virtually any business model, including on-demand businesses, e‑commerce, crowdfunding, and travel and events.

Integrate quickly

Building the payments infrastructure for your platform used to be a big undertaking—no longer. Take advantage of pre-made UI components to launch faster and simplify operations. Sign up new users on your platform and get them paid—quickly.

Customize

Connect is API-first and lets you design the best experience for your platform. You can customize onboarding, set payout timing, allow complex money movement, and get integrated financial reporting. You own the experience from end to end.

Go global

Pay out sellers in 25+ countries around the world. You don’t need separate local subsidiaries and banking relationships in each market—Connect takes care of the complexity. Connect’s functionality is standardized, regardless of the country.

Focus on your users, not on payments infrastructure

Without Connect

Without Connect, build and maintain user onboarding, compliance, pay-in and pay-out networks, reporting, and platform operations, and take longer to launch.

  • routing payments
  • onboarding & verification
  • compliance
  • platform management
  • international support
  • live

With Connect

With Connect, focus on your strategy: improving user experience, expanding into new markets quickly, and launching revenue-generating products.

  • Connect
  • live

Routing payments

A powerful routing and payout engine that makes it easy to send money to recipients, no matter your business model.

Connect will automatically track balances, batch earnings into payouts, time transfers with local cutoffs, and retry failed transfers. You can also incorporate advanced flows like Account Debits, one-to-many payments, and others. Connect’s payout engine lets you specify payout timing for your users, and includes Instant Payouts, which allows your users to receive funds within minutes. Connect lets you get recipients paid faster and removes errors and reconciliation work.

  • Customer
  • Platform
  • Recipient

Set up your payments Rocketship, Inc.

Messages

Contact info

Continue

Verification code

Legal name

Date of birth

Where should we send your money?
Debit card
Bank account
Create account

You're all set

Your information has been saved

Onboarding & verification

Paying out money is complicated by stringent laws and regulation including KYC, sanctions screening and money transmission restrictions (and it only gets more complex internationally). We have spent years designing the simplest, highest-converting ways to onboard marketplace recipients.

You can stagger data collection to keep your signup process lightweight. We’ll notify you when more data is needed (after a recipient passes an IRS reporting threshold, for example).

Connect even provides several recipient onboarding UIs to let you get up and running quickly (though you can always own the UI yourself with Custom accounts).

Compliance

If you’re running a multi-sided marketplace or platform, there’s no doubt you’re wrestling with payments compliance issues involving money transmission, KYC, sanctions screening and tax reporting. Connect makes these burdens easier to manage by shifting card network rules compliance, AML and other payment facilitator obligations to Stripe, letting you stay focused on your product and spend less time on compliance related tasks.

Under the hood, Connect is powered by secure credit card data tokenization to help you meet PCI obligations, monitoring and verification systems to help you with KYC needs and tax obligations, money transmission licenses in the US and European e-money authorization.

Platform management

If you’re managing payouts for large numbers of people, you need a hub for all the workflows involved. Our dashboard lets support and operations teams view every stage of the user lifecycle: account history, verification, transfers, and more.

Easily track the flow of funds from a customer to a recipient, with full records of all transactions in Stripe—we provide the ledger. Optional application fees let you specify your earnings and Stripe nets everything out. In the US, Connect includes gross earnings tracking and automated 1099 form generation and delivery.

Kosa Commerce

  • Home
  • Payments
  • Transfers
  • Customers
  • Radar
  • Subscriptions
  • Connect
  • Products
  • Webhooks
  • API
  • View Test Data
  • Beta Settings
  • Business Settings
  • Connected accounts
  • Connect transfers
  • Collected fees
  • Recipients

Accounts with upcoming verification due dates

  • Sublime Succulents acct_19RLGo12b5oAam Upcoming due
  • Owen's Pet Supplies acct_20R0sAPMvcY781 Upcoming due
  • Burgundy Wine Shop acct_6690dsOLPalQ8i Upcoming due
  • Amy Carolyn Jewelry acct_320dqoPaYOxn3c Upcoming due

Recently connected accounts

  • Michael’s Hardware acct_426klopma25kaa Verified
  • Saper Travel Agency acct_325LSOmq250gNA Verified
  • Nelson Interior Design acct_104KvnwQYOP341 Unverified

International support

Expanding internationally typically requires significant resources, time and money. With Connect, you can swiftly expand internationally anywhere Stripe operates, without establishing separate local subsidiaries. This includes credit card processing capabilities in over 25 countries, with charges processed centrally or locally in the recipient’s country, which saves money on fees and improves decline rates. Accept payments in 135+ currencies, pay out in 15+ currencies and present the most relevant payment methods in checkout flows to further optimize conversion rate. All of Connect’s capabilities are supported by Stripe’s core payment functionality, used by hundreds of thousands of businesses and available in over 25 countries. Stripe has nine global offices, so we can support marketplaces and platforms all over the world. See the full list of Connect features

Software

Hosted recipient database

  • Support for recipients—whether they are sellers or service providers, businesses or individuals—across 25 countries.
  • Access to 100s of thousands of businesses and individuals already on Stripe, enabling rapid onboarding onto your platform.
  • Staggered account creation—start charging on behalf of the recipient within minutes and collect additional information later on.
  • Support for a fully customized UI through Stripe’s REST API—create the ideal user experience that meets your business goals and gives you full control over branding.
  • Pre-built components for recipient onboarding, account management, verification, and notifications—save development time to get your platform up and running quickly.

Flexible funds routing and tracking tools

  • Funds routing infrastructure to support any business model—one-to-many payments, many-to-many payments, holding funds, debiting connected accounts, and many more.
  • Platform fees—specify your platform’s earnings for each transaction. Stripe handles netting out earnings, including handling refunds and chargebacks.
  • Balance tracking—assign charges to recipients at or after the point of charging the customer and Connect automatically tracks the balances owed to each recipient.
  • Scale your business internationally—without worrying about establishing local bank accounts and company entities for the purposes of paying your users.

Payouts engine

  • Custom payout logic—specify how frequently you want users to get paid (daily, weekly, monthly or manually) and Connect aggregates earnings and settles funds.
  • Support for payouts to 25 countries with more country coverage being added regularly.
  • Payouts scheduler automatically handles local cutoff windows, retries as necessary, and provides notifications of failed transfers.
  • Customizable bank statement descriptors for payouts provide more clarity to your users and help reduce your support contact rates.
  • Ability to securely tokenize recipient bank account information.
  • Instant payouts—allow users to receive earnings in their bank account near-instantly after the charge.
    • US: Live.
    • AU, NZ, EU, HK, BR, SG: Coming soon
  • Bank networks supported.
    • Australia: BECS
    • Canada: ACSS
    • Europe: SEPA
    • Nordics (SEK, NOK, DKK): BiR, Straksclearing
    • New Zealand: SBI
    • Singapore: RTGS, GIRO, FAST
    • Switzerland: CIS
    • US: ACH (TCH when available)
    • UK: FPS, CHAPS and BACS
    • Japan: Zengin

Risk management

  • Funds reclamation—Stripe initiates debits to recover negative balances on your platform’s connected accounts.
  • Ability to delay payouts—place a connected account on manual payouts to get fine-grained control on when they receive funds (e.g. after the services or goods are delivered).
  • Loss liability—with Standard accounts, you avoid revenue uncertainty and fraud or credit risk liability by leaning on Stripe to cover losses.
  • Underwriting—with Standard and Express accounts, Stripe’s highly-trained team of risk analysts underwrite connected accounts, and design systems to help protect your business from fraud.
  • Cross-network visibility—benefit from Connect’s vast network of recipient and customer information—a fraudulent connected account or compromised credit card, once detected, can be tracked and disabled across all platforms.
  • Merchant modeling—Stripe’s state-of-the-art merchant modeling technology helps further reduce your platform’s exposure to fraudulent connected accounts.

Integrated tax and payments compliance

  • Dynamic risk-based KYC/AML checks for all recipients.
  • API-based OFAC and sanctions screening.
  • IRS tax threshold tracking and 1099 support.
  • Card industry blacklist filtering.
  • Licensed U.S. money transmitter and authorized as an Electronic Money Institution in the UK and passported throughout the EEA.

Stripe dashboard

  • Operations tooling—the dashboard provides your finance, support, and operations teams the ability to view every stage of your connected accounts’ lifecycle, troubleshoot status of transfers and payouts, and perform common actions such as updating connected accounts, issuing refunds, handling chargebacks.
  • Role-based access control—set up the right data access controls with granular roles such as Administrator, Developer, Analyst, Support specialist, and View-only users.
  • Dashboard access for connected accounts—when using Standard accounts, sophisticated sellers can take advantage of all the capabilities offered by the Stripe dashboard, including powerful reporting, querying, payments management. When using Express accounts, your users can track their payouts, modify their bank account and personal information, saving you the effort to build these components on your own and reducing support contact rates.

Payments capabilities

  • Supported by Stripe’s core payments toolkit, which includes products and payment methods to improve customer experience, increase conversions, and achieve PCI compliance.
  • Payment processing capabilities across 25 countries with the ability to accept payments in 135+ currencies.
  • Libraries across desktop, web, iOS, and Android in every language and world-class documentation.
  • Access to our Works with Stripe platform, which includes pre-built tools and products to help your business with things like taxes, billing, accounting, security and more.
  • Access to Radar—a suite of fraud protection tools that give machine-learning based judgments on every charge, with workflows for further customization.◊
  • Utilize Subscriptions on behalf of connected accounts to set up recurring payments and take a platform fee in the process.

Please consult Connect documentation for details on the geographic availability of the features and capabilities listed above. Some features may not be available across all 3 account types: Standard, Express, Custom.

API-driven development

Connect is optimized for development speed and maintainability

const stripe = require('stripe')('sk_test_BQokikJOvBiI2HlWgH4olfQ2');

// Create a payment of $100, and automatically split funds between
// your platform and the seller.
const charge = await stripe.charges.create({
  amount: 10000,
  currency: 'usd',
  source: 'tok_visa',
  description: 'Payment',
  statement_descriptor: 'Rocketship, Inc.',
  destination: {
    // Send $80 to the seller after collecting a 20% platform fee.
    amount: 8000,
    // The destination of this charge is the seller's Stripe account.
    account: 'seller_account_id'
  }
});
const stripe = require('stripe')('sk_test_BQokikJOvBiI2HlWgH4olfQ2');

try {
  // Fetch the account balance
  // to confirm available funds.
  const balance = await stripe.balance.retrieve({
    stripe_account: 'seller_account_id'
  });

  // Pick the first available balance
  // (assuming the seller is only paid in one currency).
  const { amount, currency } = balance.available[0];
}

catch (err) {
  console.log(err);
}
const stripe = require('stripe')('sk_test_BQokikJOvBiI2HlWgH4olfQ2');

try {
  // Create the instant payout for a previously created
  // Connect account for your seller.
  const payout = await stripe.payouts.create({
    method: 'instant',
    amount: 10000,
    currency: 'usd',
    statement_descriptor: 'Rocketship, Inc.'
  }, {
    stripe_account: 'seller_account_id'
  });
}
catch (err) {
  console.log(err);
}